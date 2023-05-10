Video: Betr doofus and Jake Paul simp ‘Derek’ apologizes for Nate Diaz press conference spectacle — ‘Please don’t hurt me’

“Derek” from Betr would probably feel right at home in one of those old Bounty commercials. Unfortunately, we can’t wipe him up with a cheap paper towel and dispose of him in the trash.

The Jake Paul employee, who appears to have graduated from the Robbie Fox Institute of Fighter Fakeouts, posed as a combat sports media member on Tuesday to con his way onto the Aug. 5 boxing card in Dallas, where Paul fights former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz.

Related Clueless Diaz Clowns His Own Press Conference

Watch their embarrassing exchange right here.

“I would like to apologize for the question I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference,” the wannabe boxer said. “I would especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul and I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me. But if you do, I definitely deserve it.”

Betr is an online sportsbook co-founded by Paul.

I doubt the apology was authentic since “Derek” then doubled down on his boxing callout of Nick Diaz before launching into another half-baked tirade directed toward some other social media goofball you never heard of and don’t care about.

Do Betr.