Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura headlines UFC London on July 22

Tom Aspinall is (finally) back.

The hard-hitting Brit will face off against fellow heavyweight bruiser Marcin Tybura atop the UFC fight card on July 22, according to promotion president Dana White, recently made official for The O2 arena in London, England.

The surgically-repaired Aspinall (12-3) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in summer 2022, a bout that ended in just 15 seconds after the former BAMMA banger blew out his knee.

As for Tybura (24-7), ranked five spots below Aspinall at No. 10, he’s currently the winner of two straight. After outpointing Alexander Romanov at UFC 278, “Tyber” captured a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Vegas 68.

UFC London will also feature the return of “Meatball” Molly McCann, who tangles with Julija Stoliarenko in flyweight action. Elsewhere on the card, Davey Grant and Daniel Marcos hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

Expect more UFC London fight card announcements in the coming weeks.