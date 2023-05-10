Surprise! Watch Nate Diaz learn Texas has zero-tolerance policy on weed ahead of Jake Paul drug test

"WAIT, WHAT HAPPENED?" Nate Diaz was thrown for a loop hearing about Texas' zero tolerance policy on marijuana. #PaulDiaz | Faceoff video: https://t.co/tmyRBQbiZy pic.twitter.com/pbLPSqTNkj

Nate Diaz is headed to Texas to box Jake Paul.

“The Lone Star State” might seem like a strange destination for an athlete who champions marijuana, especially when you consider Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) has a zero-tolerance policy on weed.

That could make his upcoming drug test a bit challenging, unless his brother Nick shows him a few tricks of the trade.

“We gonna be testing,” Diaz told reporters after his kickoff press conference (watch it here). “There’s a lot of weed in mine. There is.”

“There’s a no-tolerance policy for marijuana here in Texas, how are you planning on handling that Nate?” MMA Junkie reporter Mike Bohn asked.

“We’ll determine based on our deal with VADA,” Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, answered.

“Wait, what happened?” Diaz asked.

“They have a no-tolerance policy for marijuana with the commission here in Texas,” Bohn reiterated.

“We’re talking with the commission and VADA about how that’s going to work, play out,” Rosenfield insisted.

“Well, let’s go to California,” Diaz said.

In addition to the battery of drug tests from TDLR, Diaz and Paul are expected to provide samples to Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) both before and after their pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Paul has been tested multiple times since making his debut as a celebrity boxer several years back. As for Diaz, he’s no stranger to Dixie cups, having competed under the watchful eye of United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) while fighting for UFC.

USADA removed cannabis from its list of banned substances back in 2021.