Conor attacks! UFC drops first-look video trailer for TUF 31 | McGregor vs Chandler

We’re less than three weeks away from the premiere of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31, coached by lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “Notorious” and “Iron” are expected to fight at some point later this year but McGregor still has to work through his USADA issues and as of this writing, has yet to reenter the drug-testing pool.

The promotion recently uploaded a new video trailer for TUF 31, which airs at 10 p.m. ET every Tuesday night beginning May 30 with immediate replays on ESPN+ (sign up here). The upcoming season will feature experienced fighters in both the bantamweight and lightweight divisions, including a few familiar faces from past seasons.

The hot topic heading into Season 31 is the McGregor-Chandler altercation.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other,” White said during a recent press conference. “And then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show, and yeah ... they do not like each other now. A lot of s—t went down. I don’t look at stuff [like it’s] good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and ... I’m getting old, boys. I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner in the old days, but ... yeah. Not good.”

You can catch a quick glimpse of McGregor losing his cool in the embedded video above.