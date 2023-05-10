‘I’m gonna let him get close to Jesus’ — Bareknuckle violence returns with BYB 17 on May 13 in Rock Hill

Can “The Preacherman” survive “The Shark” attack?

Joshua Oxendine (2-0, 1 NC, 2 KO) collides with Mark Irwin (2-0, 2 KOs) in a battle of undefeated lightweights to crown the inaugural BYB Lightweight Champion at the upcoming BYB 17: “Brawl at Rock Hill” bareknuckle boxing event on Sat., May 13, 2023 inside Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“My daughter can beat Mark, so don’t get popcorn y’all, don’t leave the table,” Oxendine said. “Don’t blink, either, because May 13 I’m gonna let him get close to Jesus.”

The BYB 17 co-main event features reigning welterweight champion Jozette “The #1 Headbusta” Cotton defending her division title along with the Police Gazette World Diamond Belt against the undefeated Jamie “Red Queen” Driver.

Here’s the current BYB 17 fight card and streaming lineup:

Joshua Oxendine vs. Mark Irwin for BYB Lightweight Championship

Jozette Cotton (Champion) vs. Jamie Driver for BYB Welterweight Championship & Police Gazette World Diamond Belt

Ryan Jett vs. Trevor Ollison

Rashad Coulter vs. Jordan Mitchell

Tylor Sigmon vs. Kylle McMillan

Maurice Morris vs. Brian Jackson

Pablo Caballero vs. Harold McQueen

Mattia Fonda vs. Zion Tomlinson

Matt Almy vs. Kendell Ward

Tickets for BYB 17 are available here. To stream BYB 17 click here.