Midnight Mania! Fans baffled as Arman Tsarukyan booked vs. unranked Joaquim Silva — ‘Wildly underwhelming’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan v Alvarez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been about six months since No. 8-ranked Arman Tsarukyan last walked into the cage, where he shut out Damir Ismagulov and shattered his 19-fight winning streak. He was scheduled to face Renato Moicano just a couple weeks ago, but an injury to “Money” left Tsarukyan without a dance partner.

Per a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that’s about to change, as Tsarukyan has been booked opposite Brazilian veteran Joaquim Silva for UFC Vegas 75 on June 17 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a booking that has fans ... perplexed. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Silva is not a bad fighter by any means, but it’s hard to argue he’s on the level of Tsarukyan. The 26-year-old Georgian talent is widely believed to be a future champion, and he already gave current Lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev one of his more difficult challenges in a short-notice debut. Since that bout, Tsarukyan has won six of seven, only coming up short in a controversial five-round decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

Silva, meanwhile, has lost two of his last three. The knockout artist has stopped established UFC talent like Jared Gordon and Jesse Ronson, but it’s hard to see how this fight works out for him. Ultimately, it’s better than Tsarukyan not fighting at all and heading back to the shelf.

It’s just rather far from the step up in competition that the top prospect desired. Plus, Silva has major power in his hands, so it remains a somewhat dangerous fight for the young wrestler, who should be fighting up the ladder rather than down.

