Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva booked for UFC Jacksonville after ‘Joker’ injured

Brendan Allen has a new opponent.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Monday, May. 1, 2023) with multiple sources that Allen (21-5) with fight Bruno Silva (23-8) at UFC Jacksonville on June 24, 2023, which will take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Allen, 27, was scheduled to fight in his second UFC main event on June 3, 2023, at the UFC Apex. However, an injury caused Jack Hermansson to pull out of the fight.

“All-In” will now fight three weeks later in front of a sold-out Jacksonville crowd. The No. 13-ranked Middleweight is riding a four-fight win streak with his last two wins coming by way of submission (watch highlights).

Silva, 33, got back in the win column two weeks ago (April 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 when he knocked out Brad Tavares in the first round and picked up a 50k Performance of the Night bonus. Before his win over Tavares, “Blindado” suffered back-to-back losses to Gerald Meerschaert and former UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira.

So far, UFC Jacksonville currently looks like this:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Gillian Robertson vs. Tabatha Ricci

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nicolas Dalby