Felipe Colares hit by bus in Brazil, dead at 29

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Felipe Colares, passed away today (Mon., May 1, 2023).

Combate confirmed that Colores, 29, was hit by a bus earlier this morning after a training session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Colares was immediately taken to the hospital but died before arrival in Campo Grande.

Colares (11-4) won the Jungle Fight 145-pound Featherweight title in Sept. 2017, earning him a spot on UFC’s roster. Debuting in Feb. 2019, Colares kicked off a six-fight stretch inside the Octagon. The Macap, Amapa native went 2-4 during his tenure, winning against the likes of Luke Sanders and Domingo Pilarte. A two-fight skid after tough outs with Chris Guttierez and Chase Hooper ultimately spelled the end to Colares’ UFC run in mid-2022.

Ares Fighting Championship hosted Colares’ first and final bout post-UFC earlier this year (Feb. 2023). The Brazilian snapped his lone-career losing streak, defeating Alioune Nahaye with a first-round rear-naked choke submission in Paris, France.