Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje tabbed for next Ultimate Fighter (TUF) — but ‘The Diamond’ said NO

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have been teasing a lightweight rematch.

The promotion apparently loved the idea and wanted to create a slow and steady build to part two, bringing both fighters on board as head coaches for an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF); however, “The Diamond” said “no thanks” and the plan was nixed.

I guess Poirier didn’t want to go psycho for a measly $80,000.

“I’d rather have a championship fight,” Gaethje told Daniel Cormier during a laughably bad round of golf (transcribed by MMA News). “Before I signed the Fiziev fight, they asked me if I wanted to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against Poirier, and he said no. I don’t blame him. S—t, I wouldn’t do it if I was him. I’ve got that much money? What are you gonna pay me, $80,000 to go (expletive) six weeks away from my family? No thanks.”

Poirier made bank in a pair of Conor McGregor pay-per-vew (PPV) main events.

Gaethje lost to Poirier by way of fourth-round technical knockout in their “Fight of the Night” war at UFC on FOX 29 back in early 2018. “The Highlight” (24-4) is coming off a majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 back in March while “The Diamond” (29-7, 1 NC) recently submitted Michael Chandler at UFC 281 late last year.

TUF returns on May 30 with Chandler and Conor McGregor as head coaches.

