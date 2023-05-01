‘Drunk’ Conor McGregor hosed by UFC fans for awful singing debut on Twitter — ‘Please stop’

I guess former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is a big fan of Mark Twain.

“Notorious” was singing like nobody was listening on Sunday, then shared his raspy rendition of “Step it out Mary” on social media. Unfortunately, McGregor’s Twitter victims followers treated his love letter to Irish ballads the same way Rico’s Roughnecks treated the murder-bugs on Klendathu.

At least it wasn’t as bad as his seventh-inning stretch.

Step it out, Mary, my fine daughter,

Step it out, Mary, if you can.

Step it out, Mary, my fine daughter,

Show your legs to the countryman.

“Please stop,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Oh God, he’s drunk.”

It was a busy weekend for McGregor, who was part of the BKFC 41 festivities in Denver. Aside from his Proper 12 slurp-a-thon, “Mystic Mac” was seen mingling with middleweight cavity creep Mike Perry, fresh off his second-round tooth decay of former UFC champ Luke Rockhold.

Step It Out, Mikey.