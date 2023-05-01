‘Are you ready?’ Watch icy Aljamain Sterling confront Henry Cejudo at fighter hotel ahead of UFC 288

Aljamain Sterling had his first fight-week confrontation with Henry Cejudo after both fighters arrived at the promotion’s host hotel on Sunday, less than a week in front of their upcoming bantamweight title fight in the UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“It’s gonna be a good show for the fans,” Sterling said. “That’s all I care about. As long as it’s a good show, I know I’m gonna make my money and do it in a good way, put on a good performance. I’m sorry man, but unfortunately this is how the game goes. You gotta crush another man’s dreams.”

Icy, but certainly more cordial than their last confrontation.

Cejudo (16-2) already fulfilled his dream of becoming bantamweight champion after crushing Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 but has not competed since planishing Dominick Cruz as part of the UFC 249 PPV back in May 2020. As for Sterling (22-3), he captured the crown by turning away Petr Yan and recently retired TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

