Watch ‘Countdown to UFC 288’ full video preview for ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ on May 6

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is less than a week away from its upcoming UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (May 6, 2023) inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

To help gets fans hyped for the upcoming fight card, the promotion has released a special “Countdown to UFC 288” video preview, focusing on the bantamweight title fight between reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and former division titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Also getting some attention is the strawweight contest between former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade and top contender Xiaonan Yan, presumably because the “Countdown” cameras had already stopped rolling by the time the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad was booked.

“Durinho” and “Remember the Name” took over for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, a lightweight title eliminator that got canceled when “Do Bronx” was felled by injury. To see the finalized UFC 288 fight card and PPV lineup click here.