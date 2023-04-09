UFC 287 was a huge night of fights in MIami that was a major success for the fight promotion in every way. The event drew a massive gate of $11.5 million, which is practically unheard of outside of massive fights held in Las Vegas. The Kaseya Center was packed with celebrities and important people, including former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trump was extremely visible throughout the pay-per-view and appeared at cageside alongside Dana White, Mike Tyson, and Kid Rock. Following the event, White was asked about the ex-president’s love for mixed martial arts.

“So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since we last talked,” White said. “And he knows everybody. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a huge fight fan. Loves this stuff.”

Asked who his favorite fighters were, White laughed.

“Three guesses,” he said. “Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal and Covington.”

Both Masvidal and Covington are outspoken supporters of Trump, and Masvidal went so far as to dedicate half his retirement speech at UFC 287 to “The Donald.”

“I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there, I love that guy,” Masvidal declared. “Let’s take that you-know-who ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ motherf—er out of power and replace him. If I can get it just one time: Let’s go Brandon! Let’s go Brandon!”

Dana White asked what sort of fight fan Trump is.#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/ZFqANNvL6j — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 9, 2023

“Let’s go Brandon,” has become a rallying cry for Trump fans unhappy with current Democrat president Joe Biden. It became a meme back in 2021 after announcers on an NBC broadcast claimed a NASCAR crowd chanting “F— Joe Biden” were cheering “Let’s go Brandon,” in support of driver Brandon Brown.

The crowd cheered Masvidal’s shout out of Trump and went along with Masvidal’s chant. It must have been an enjoyable moment for Donald Trump, who is currently facing 34 felony counts of fraud in New York state.

Trump had been arraigned for those charges just days before UFC 287, but it didn’t stop him from turning up in Miami to watch one of his favorite fighters compete. And it didn’t stop the crowd from erupting in roars of approval whenever he appeared on the jumbotron.