Gilbert Burns accuses Jorge Masvidal of using lotion to make him ‘slippery’ at UFC 287: ‘100% he did’

Another month, another grease accusation.

Gilbert Burns retired Jorge Masivdal via unanimous decision last night (Sat., Apr. 8, 2023) at UFC 287 from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla, to claim the ‘King of Miami’ crown. “Durinho” is now on a two-fight win streak since his war with Khamzat Chimaev (watch highlights).

During the UFC 287 post-fight press conference (watch), Burns accused Masivdal of being slippery throughout the fight.

“I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery,” Burns told reporters. “There’s an old dog Miami trick with a lotion because he was so slippery...100%, I do believe [he used lotion]. I know those old tricks. They wake up on [Saturday] and take the first shower, and they put a lot of lotion on their body...The skin absorbs the lotion, and then after three hours, you do it again, and then after you do it again, then after you do it again.

Whenever he starts to sweat a lot [shakes his head]. For sure, he did that 100%. I’m telling you, it wasn’t maybe, maybe not. He was so slippery. Whenever you’re watching the highlights, try to see, you’re gonna see, like, he’s bright, his skin’s bright. I gotta give it up to this guy. The guy has all the tricks.”

Masvidal hasn’t responded to the accusations, but one would think he will.

Burns is riding high off his win over “Gamebred,” and in the same post-fight press conference, he said he is demanding to be the backup for the next Welterweight title fight and if not, he wants to be released from the UFC.

“I’m next in line to fight for the title, and otherwise let me go. Let me do my thing, you know these guys are making a million dollars a year in other organizations. That’s it. I’m a backup for the next fight. And I’m fighting for the title next,” Burns said.

