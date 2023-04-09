Dana White thinks Alex Pereira will move up to light heavyweight next ‘I would bet anything’

Light Heavyweight could be Alex Pereira’s next stop.

Israel Adesanya finally got his revenge on Pereira tonight (Sat., Apr. 8, 2023) at UFC 287 from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla, when “Last Stylebender” knocked out his rival in the second round reclaiming his Middleweight championship (watch highlights).

The loss to Adesanya was “Poatan’s” first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss.

During the UFC 287 post-fight press conference (watch here), UFC President Dana White said he believes Pereira will move to Light Heavyweight in his next outing.

“Honestly, I think Pereira moves to 205 after this fight,” White told reporters. “He’s a monster. I know that he still had like two pounds to cut, and it was an hour left of the weigh-ins. So yeah, I’m not saying he’s moving to 205, but I’m assuming he is; you can ask him. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

White was asked again and said, “I would bet anything he moves to 205 after this fight.”

Like White said, it is not surprising in the least that Pereira might make a move to Light Heavyweight because of how massive he is.

Daniel Cormier reported this week that Pereira weighed 203 on Thursday, less than 24 hours before he had to be 185.

Is this healthy? Holy fk pic.twitter.com/3T6rHjiIfo — Rakesh (@rakeshkarki_) April 7, 2023

With his head coach and friend Glover Teixeira now retired and gone from the Light Heavyweight division, it makes perfect sense for him to call that division home...and maybe even fight Jamahal Hill or Jiri Prochazka for revenge?

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.