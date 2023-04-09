Robert Whittaker and Jan Błachowicz call out Israel Adesanya after UFC 287 win

Fighters are already coming for the Middleweight champion’s head.

Israel Adesanya got his revenge on Alex Pereira last night (Sat., Apr. 8, 2023) at UFC 287 from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla, when he knocked him out cold (watch highlights) in the second round to win the UFC Middleweight championship.

Immediately after the UFC 287 main event, two of his former opponents called him out on social media.

First, the No. 2 ranked Middleweight and former champion Robert Whittaker took to Twitter and told his rival to rest up and that he’ll see him soon.

“@stylebender Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up, see you soon,” Whittaker wrote.

Whittaker, 32, is currently 0-2 against Adesnaya but is in a very weird position because he has beaten everyone else there is to beat and is clearly the second-best Middleweight. “The Last Stylebender” and “The Reaper” fought last year at UFC 271, and Adesanya won a close unanimous decision.

The second person to call out the champion was a little unexpected, Jan Blachowicz.

“Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt,” Blachowicz wrote on Twitter.

Blachowicz, 40, was the first person to defeat Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) at UFC 253. Adesanya went up to Light Heavyweight to try and become a double champion; however, Blachowicz sent him back to the Middleweight division via unanimous decision.

Now, Blachowicz is willing to drop to Middleweight to go after a second belt.

Does either of these fights make any sense for Adesanya? Not really, but they are intriguing.

Oh, there is Khamzat Chimaev too.

