‘Adesanya exorcised his demons’ - Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s wild knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Check out what the MMA world had to say after Israel Adesanya came from behind to knock out his rival Alex Pereira in Miami, Florida.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 287: Pereira v Adesanya 2 Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After three defeats at the hands of Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya finally got one over on “Poatan” at UFC 287.

It wasn’t looking good for “The Last Stylebender” halfway through the third round. Pereira had backed him up against the cage, chopped his leg with a nasty calf kick, and was unloading on the Kiwi fighter. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see Adesanya go down in that moment.

Instead, he managed to unload a big right hand that staggered Pereira. A second right dropped the massive Brazilian to the canvas, and Adesanya unleashed a final hammerfist on his unconscious opponent before the referee managed to stop the fight (watch the full highlights here).

Adesanya may just be 1-3 in his series with Pereira, but he walks away from UFC 287 with the middleweight title. It’s doubtful that the two will head into a second immediate rematch, but have no doubt: if “Poatan” sticks around at middleweight, they will fight again. Hell, maybe we’ll see them scrap up at light heavyweight down the road. They’re 1-1 in the UFC, after all.

Israel Adesanya is a colorful personality, and that brings out a lot of strong opinions. Take a look at what fighters and fans had to say about his impressive knockout win and everything surrounding the wild finish to Adesanya vs. Pereira 4.

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.

