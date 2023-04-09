After three defeats at the hands of Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya finally got one over on “Poatan” at UFC 287.

It wasn’t looking good for “The Last Stylebender” halfway through the third round. Pereira had backed him up against the cage, chopped his leg with a nasty calf kick, and was unloading on the Kiwi fighter. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see Adesanya go down in that moment.

Instead, he managed to unload a big right hand that staggered Pereira. A second right dropped the massive Brazilian to the canvas, and Adesanya unleashed a final hammerfist on his unconscious opponent before the referee managed to stop the fight (watch the full highlights here).

Adesanya may just be 1-3 in his series with Pereira, but he walks away from UFC 287 with the middleweight title. It’s doubtful that the two will head into a second immediate rematch, but have no doubt: if “Poatan” sticks around at middleweight, they will fight again. Hell, maybe we’ll see them scrap up at light heavyweight down the road. They’re 1-1 in the UFC, after all.

Israel Adesanya is a colorful personality, and that brings out a lot of strong opinions. Take a look at what fighters and fans had to say about his impressive knockout win and everything surrounding the wild finish to Adesanya vs. Pereira 4.

Quadrilogy’s are fun. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2023

That’s how you do it baby…LFG!! #ufc287 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 9, 2023

I’m in awe of the mental strength of Israel, never beat him before, stands in front of him for the 4th time and goes out and does that… unbelievable — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 9, 2023

Wow ! What a fight !! This was the first time in 3 fights that adesanya was actually losing and also now the first time he wins. Crazy game. Big congrats to him ! #ufc287 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2023

Congratulations @stylebender see you soon — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

now it's my time let’s go make it happen @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 9, 2023

@stylebender Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up, see you soon. @ufc — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 9, 2023

@stylebender went full Jet Li and unleashed vengeance on Pereira!

What a knock out! #UFC287 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) April 9, 2023

That was an all-time great knockout, an all-time great UFC moment and an all-time great postfight interview. Absolutely incredible finish to #UFC287. Adesanya has exorcised his demons. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 9, 2023

Izzy now joins GSP, Khabib, Kamaru Usman as the only fighters to have beaten every single person they ever fought in the UFC. #UFC287 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) April 9, 2023

Adesanya won with his physical talent, but he was able to do it because of his character and how strong he is mentally!!! #UFC287 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 9, 2023

The 2nd right hand in that sequence was placed and landed behind the ear of Pereira, debilitating punch & spot. #UFC287 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 9, 2023

The happiness IZZY was talking about was the happiness I felt after the Walker K.O.. When everyone counts you out and talks so much trash on you.. and you prove em wrong with ONE sequence. That's y I'm so happy for him to finally get his win! #UFC287 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 9, 2023

i know izzy dreamt about shooting that bow and arrow over pereira’s lifeless body for years #UFC287 — Roe (@roemelloreyes) April 9, 2023

Izzy’s only L tonight was coming out to “Headstrong” by Trapt. Trapt.#UFC287 — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) April 9, 2023

Izzy really cleared out the whole 185 division man. What a run. What a fighter. pic.twitter.com/pT0mGJTpEl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 9, 2023

Gotdamn this is one of the best post-fight interviews ever. Go on, Israel. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2023

I know it's part of the narrative, but combining kickboxing and MMA records is dumb. And that's from someone who actually watched the fights in the moment. Different sports. Different stakes. They're 1-1 in MMA, end of story. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2023

Dustin thinks that was pure rope a dope from Izzy. Interesting. I'm not 100% sure but have to see the whole thing again. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2023

Aside from Chimaev, there are not a whole lot of options for Adesanya.



Makes you wonder if a trilogy is in the cards. I'll happily watch these two wizards face each other any time! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 9, 2023

One moment Pereira was taking it to Adesanya. The next he’s waking up on the floor. Crazy. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 9, 2023

