‘A real OG’ - Twitter reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s retirement at UFC 287

Jorge Masvidal said a loss at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns would probably mean the end of his career. After a tough match that saw “Gamebred” get controlled on the ground and outstruck on the feet for a decision loss, he followed through on that threat and hung up his gloves.

The Masvidal we saw in Miami on Saturday night looked slower and less dynamic than the 2019 version that rocketed to super-stardom. And when you’re facing off against the best in the UFC welterweight division, even a slight decline in skills is enough to end your days as a contender. After 15 minutes with “Durinho,” Masvidal seemed to understand this intimately. So with that in mind, after a pro career spanning 20 years, he called an end to his fighting career.

There’s a lot of honor to Jorge’s decision to call it quits. He could have easily stuck around for a few more big paydays. Even without the prospect of another title fight, there was a gimme fight against Kevin Holland there for the taking. And there’d be no one better to launch Conor McGregor into welterweight contention than the King of Miami. But instead of wringing every last dollar out of his career, he acknowledged that he no longer had the fire to continue.

Not many fighters step away at that point, so big kudos to Jorge Masvidal for ending things at the right time. Let’s see what UFC fighters, analysts, and fans had to say about his retirement.

Mannnn! Another one gone from the fight game!! another one of my all time favorite fighters! Father Time catches up to all of us. Shout out to Jorge Masvidal! A real OG of the fight game! You will be missed!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Who had Jorge leading a “let’s go Brandon” chant tonight . What the — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

If that was the last time we saw @GamebredFighter …what a dream he created with his two bare hands. What a pleasure to watch all these years. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal literally hypes everyone up to always get 30-27 everytime. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 9, 2023

What a career. What a guy. Congrats @GamebredFighter — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 9, 2023

Congrats on retirement to the legend @GamebredFighter — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 9, 2023

GAMEBRED FOREVER PEOPLES CHAMP. LG BRANDON! ❤️ — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) April 9, 2023

I'll ignore the cringe ending and just say that Gamebred has always been one of my fav fighters, like Rogan mentioned ever since he head kicked Yves, never missed one of his fights. Going out against elite comp with 50+ fights in the tank isn't too common in MMA. Great career. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2023

Shoutout to Jorge Masvidal for having an incredible career that he'll always be proud of.



This man fought for the love of the game and became a Superstar for it. pic.twitter.com/lC0g8zVR0G — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 9, 2023

Thank you for the memories, Gambred



Enjoy retirement.

One of a kind pic.twitter.com/CtnxqbVppC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 9, 2023

Masvidal should’ve taken one more fight against Holland. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) April 9, 2023

It’s awesome that Masvidal is such a big fan of Brandon Moreno. He used his retirement speech to lift up the flyweight champion. You’ve got to love that. #LetsGoBrandon #UFC287 — Flyin' Brian J (@FlyinBrianJ) April 9, 2023

Thank you Jorge Masvidal. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MApFwTXiNP — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) April 9, 2023

Street, Bodog,Sengoku,Strikeforce And UFC. Finally get stardom with flying knee ko. That's long way to come. Thanks Masvidal. — shiroobi (@shiroobi) April 9, 2023

Without a doubt, Jorge Masvidal overachieved in this sport. Even 4 years ago it was barely conceivable he'd get to this point where he is genuinely celebrated on his way out of the octagon #UFC287 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) April 9, 2023

When YouTube first came out, I used it to watch Jorge fight in backyards. He is a legit legend. It’s great to know he’ll be hanging around the fight scene with his own promotion - happy retirement Masvidal! You earned it!!#UFC287 — Sascha Alexander (@Sascha_pm) April 9, 2023

incredibly unexpected Bodog Fights namedrop — Jack Wannan (@JackWannan) April 9, 2023