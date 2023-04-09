 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘A real OG’ - Twitter reacts to Jorge Masvidal’s retirement at UFC 287

Jorge Masvidal’s 20 year career as a professional fighter ended on Saturday night in Miami after Gilbert Burns defeated him via unanimous decision. See what the fight world had to say about his career.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 287: Burns v Masvidal Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal said a loss at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns would probably mean the end of his career. After a tough match that saw “Gamebred” get controlled on the ground and outstruck on the feet for a decision loss, he followed through on that threat and hung up his gloves.

The Masvidal we saw in Miami on Saturday night looked slower and less dynamic than the 2019 version that rocketed to super-stardom. And when you’re facing off against the best in the UFC welterweight division, even a slight decline in skills is enough to end your days as a contender. After 15 minutes with “Durinho,” Masvidal seemed to understand this intimately. So with that in mind, after a pro career spanning 20 years, he called an end to his fighting career.

There’s a lot of honor to Jorge’s decision to call it quits. He could have easily stuck around for a few more big paydays. Even without the prospect of another title fight, there was a gimme fight against Kevin Holland there for the taking. And there’d be no one better to launch Conor McGregor into welterweight contention than the King of Miami. But instead of wringing every last dollar out of his career, he acknowledged that he no longer had the fire to continue.

Not many fighters step away at that point, so big kudos to Jorge Masvidal for ending things at the right time. Let’s see what UFC fighters, analysts, and fans had to say about his retirement.

