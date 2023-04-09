UFC 287 results: Matches to make for ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ main card winners

UFC 287 blew the roof off Miami-Dade Arena last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) in Miami, Fla., featuring a championship rematch between the now-former Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, and Israel Adesanya. When it was all said and done, “The Last Stylebender” recaptured the title via vicious knockout (highlights). In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns dominated Jorge Masvidal to earn a unanimous decision, sending “Gamebred” off into retirement with his fourth straight loss, while Santiago Ponzinibbio suffered another devastating loss after he was knocked out by Kevin Holland (highlights).

Winner: Israel Adesanya

Who He Should Face Next: Alex Pereira trilogy

If Julianna Pena gets a third fight against Amanda Nunes, then Pereira should get it against Adesanya, as well. The only way this fight doesn’t get made to settle the score — in mixed martial arts (MMA) — is if the promotion gives Khamzat Chimaev the shot. Dana White thinks “Poatan” will move up to Light Heavyweight, which is something “Izzy” wouldn’t mind seeing. Other than “Borz” getting that fight, there is no one else intriguing enough to put in there against Adesanya at the moment if it’s not Pereira.

Winner: Gilbert Burns

Who He Should Face Next: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dana White did reveal that the promotion is working on a fight between Rakhmonov and Belal Muhammad, but “Remember The Name” has his sights set on Kamaru Usman. For my money, I would rather see Burns face off against Rakhmonov, and let Muhammad face “The Nigerian Nightmare” if that is what he wants. The winner of Burns vs. Rakhmonov will make a good case for a shot at the strap, while Muhammad can also get in there, finally, if he can hand Usman his third straight defeat.

Winner: Rob Font

Who He Should Face Next: Petr Yan

With Font getting back in the win column after his knockout win over Adrian Yanez (see it here), he can expect to get a top ranked foe, and Yan fits the bill perfectly. Sure, “No Mercy” is on a three-fight losing streak, but the former champion is currently ranked No. 4 while Font sits at No. 6. Even if Font moves up to No. 5 next week, there isn’t anyone else in the Top 5 that makes sense for him. Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili are anxiously awaiting to see what happens between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo because they both believe they should be next for a shot at the 135-pound title. Cory Sandhagen, meanwhile, is also waiting around to see which of those two gets the title shot so he can possibly lobby to fight the man left out in the cold. That’s why Font and Yan makes sense at the moment, though anything can change in the blink of an eye.

Winner: Kevin Holland

Who He Should Face Next: Neil Magny

Holland snapped his two-fight win streak by knocking out Ponzinibbio in impressive fashion. He still may not be ranked, but another big win will get him there. He did call for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, but “Gamebred” has called it a day, so that won’t be happening anytime soon. I like a fight against Magny, who is currently ranked No. 12 and is coming off a loss to Gilbert Burns. Magny has always been a player in the division, but has been unable to make that big jump. For Holland, a win over Magny should get him into the Top 15.

Winner: Christian Rodriguez

Who He Should Face Next: Davey Grant

Rodriguez scored big after derailing Raul Rosas Jr.’s hype train, handing him first first loss. Now, “CeeRod” will look to build off that momentum and make a name for himself, which has proven to be tough for many fighters who graced the Octagon. Some may feel it’s as simple as defeating a prospect to steal their shine and get the PR attention, but it doesn’t always work out that way. For Rodriguez, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and rack up the wins. A fight against Grant sounds like a good test. Grant is coming off a big submission win over Raphael Assuncao, his second straight finish. Grant has been putting in work for some time now but has not been able to get over that hump or crack the Top 15, but a potential win against Rodriguez will help his efforts.

