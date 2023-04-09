Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will clash once again TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

It wasn’t too long ago that Pereira stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA), dethroning Adesanya via dramatic come-from-behind knockout at UFC 281 back in Nov. 2022 (watch highlights). He earned the opportunity because of his rich history with “The Last Stylebender” — not really anything he did in the Octagon prior.

And that’s what really irritates Adesanya.

Adesanya — already among the greatest Middleweight champions in UFC history — is beyond motivated to reclaim his 185-pound belt ... emphatically. Prior to that UFC 281 loss, Adesanya was really carving out his legacy to compete with Anderson Silva as an all-time great Middleweight.

So, he’s got some work to do ... and we’re here for every awesome second of it.

IT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH FOR THE AGES!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

Adesanya, the challenger in a Middleweight fight for the first time since 2019, was the first to make the walk to the cage ... to Trapt?:

The former champ is laser focused on getting this W #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/8zDZJrRXdL — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Then it was time for “Poatan” to make his walk ... and the crowd went absolutely bananas:

Ready to meet a familiar foe!@AlexPereiraUFC is all business before our #UFC287 main event! pic.twitter.com/4LAilBWvMf — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Round one:

Adesanya refused to touch gloves, bolting back to his corner the minute the pre-fight instructions were delivered by referee, Dan Miragliotta. Alex opened up with a low calf kick, which Adesanya countered with moments later. Low kick from Alex again, and Adesanya mimicked him again. Nice straight left from Adesanya, with Alex uncorking two more low kicks. High kick from Alex bounced off Adesanya’s shoulder. Nice right hand from Adesanya, with Alex focused on the low kicks midway through the round. High kick from Adesanya, then a body kick, as the Brazilian was content to continue to attack the legs of the former champion. Adesanya ducked under a high kick, then bounced a nice jab off his forehead moments later. Very technical round — hard one to score.

Round two:

Alex seemed very happy with his leg work in the first five minutes — very confident. Adesanya with a nice low kick, then missed with a question mark kick, as Alex exploded with a hard combination. Adesanya wisely met him halfway to close the distance and neutralize his power as the pair settled back into the center of the Octagon. High kick from Adesanya was blocked, but he snuck in a nice left hand seconds later. Bigger jab from Alex with the counter attack, but Adesanya beat him back with a nice right hand. Nice inside low kick from Adesanya, then a looping left hand as Alex sauntered in. Nice combination to the body from Adesanya, then an overhand right that Alex rolled with nicely. Alex started to stalk Adesanya with one minute left, hurting him along the fence. Adesanya turtled up like he was hurt, but then he exploded out of his shell and drilled him with a right hand. Alex was hurt bad, falling slowly to the canvas. Adesanya was on him so fast, his next punch — the exact same overhand right — put him out cold! He landed an extra hammer fist just for good measure.

Wow!

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Final result: Adesanya def. Pereira via knockout in round two — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.