Israel Adesanya scored the most important win of his MMA career last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., when he flatlined UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira with a second-round knockout. In co-main event action, Jorge Masvidal called an end to his storied career after a decision loss to welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

In addition to the two main attractions, UFC 287 spit out a plethora of high-tilt action, impressive finishes, and all-around memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Kevin Holland got back into the welterweight win column with a faceplant knockout win over veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio (see HERE)

Middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis went to war over the course of 15 minutes with Gastelum coming out with a unanimous decision

Joe Pyfer proved he’s ready for top 15 competition with an impressive first-round TKO finish over submission specialist Gerald Meerschaert (highlights HERE)

Featherweight prospect Steve Garcia pushed his UFC record to 3-2 with a blistering body shot TKO over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Bantamweight veteran Rob Font returned to the UFC win column with a stunning first-round TKO over red-hot contender Adrian Yanez (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 287 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis Performance of the Night: Israel Adesanya Performance of the Night: Rob Font

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.