Jorge Masvidal called an end to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., following a co-main event decision loss to welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal said entering this fight that a loss would likely spell an end to his career. The veteran fighter had lost three straight coming into this weekend so a victory was much needed. Unfortunately, “Gamebred” looked a little out of sorts as Burns has his way on the feet and in the clinch game. Masvidal wasn’t able to land much of anything across three rounds and suffered his fourth consecutive defeat.

After the fight, Masvidal delivered a post-fight retirement speech in front of his hometown. He thanked UFC, the city, and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who was sitting cageside. Check it out below:

After a storied career in the fight game, @GamebredFighter is calling it a career



THANK YOU JORGE #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/XrpDQiTEpl — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

“This is where I started my career,” began Masvidal. “It’s been a long 20 years. 50 something fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don’t have that three-pointer anymore. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more. It’s been 20 long years.”

Masvidal, 38, has been competing under the UFC banner since 2013. Hardcore fans were familiar with his body of work throughout the years, but it wasn’t until a legendary 2019 campaign that broke “Gamebred” into the casual fanbase. His stock exploded with his flying knee knockout over Ben Askren and “BMF” title win over Nate Diaz. But once Masvidal met the upper echelon of the UFC’s welterweight division he suffered two title fight losses to Kamaru Usman and decisions to Colby Covington and now Burns.

In the end, “Gamebred” amassed a 35-17 professional record and millions of dollars to show for it. It’s unknown at this time if Masvidal would be interested in a boxing life after MMA, but I’m sure he’ll get some offers.

