 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Israel Adesanya shocks Alex Pereira with incredible knockout win | UFC 287

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Israel Adesanya recaptured his UFC middleweight title in style last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., when “Last Stylebender” stopped 185-pound champion Alex Pereira with a blistering second-round knockout (punches).

Pereira landed early leg kicks that took Adesanya out of orthodox stance. “Last Stylebender” was beginning to find success from range, but he lost a step when he needed to switch to southpaw. “Poatan” continued his onslaught into the second round and Adesanya started to buckle on his busted leg.

That’s when Pereira backed Adesanya against the cage and all hell broke loose. Pereira landed a combination followed by a knee that seemed to hurt “Last Stylebender.” Adesanya came out of nowhere to counter with two vicious right hands and the champion fell to the canvas. Adesanya landed one final blow as Pereira was out cold.

It was the most incredible performance of Adesanya’s already legendary MMA career and a performance that puts him back on top of the sport. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 287 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania