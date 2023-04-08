Rob Font delivered a scintillating finish last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., when the bantamweight contender stunned red-hot striker Adrian Yanez with a first-round TKO (punches).

Both bantamweights came out firing. Yanez did the most damage early with a stiff jab that busted up Font’s eye. Font returned the favor with his patented jab and he started to put Yanez on his back foot. Eventually, Font found a home for a brutal right hand uppercut that sent Yanez crashing to the canvas. Font delivered more punishment from the top as the referee rushed in for the stoppage.

Check out the stoppage below:

ROB FONT KNOCKS OUT ADRIAN YANEZ EARLY IN ROUND ONE #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/9Fuf6DD9k0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 9, 2023

Font, 35, is coming off consecutive losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera dating back to one year ago. He needed a big performance after those defeats and lengthy layoff and he certainly got it. This was arguably the biggest showing of Font’s UFC career and a win that will keep around the top 10 moving forward.

