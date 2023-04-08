It seems like Kevin Holland did everything in his power this week to not focus on his opponent, Santiago Ponzinibbio, at UFC 287 tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Weight change? Check. Hotel altercation? Check. Street shenanigans? Check.

And that’s a bit odd considering Holland entered this Welterweight bout on a winless (0-2) skid. Yes, he did step up on 24-hour notice to get steamrolled by Khamzat Chimaev and he broke his hand against Stephen Thompson, but losing three consecutive bouts in UFC is never a good look.

Ponzinibbio wasn’t about to make things any easier, either. Since returning from a 3.5-year layoff, “Gente Boa” has been consistently involved in grueling back-and-forth wars that are up in the air until the final moment.

It’s great entertainment, and Holland was all about it, going toe-to-toe with Ponzinibbio for more than 10 minutes before finally connecting with a huge left hook that ended the fight in the third round (watch highlights).

Ponzi was the aggressor early, putting Holland on his back foot and circling. Nice left hand from Holland, then another as Ponzi fired back with a low kick. Front kick from Holland, with Ponzi really going after the inside lead leg. Ponzi tried to jab his way in close, but Holland’s reach and length was clearly troublesome. Nice left hand from Holland again as Ponzi continued to attack the body with his legs. Holland started to switch stances, then asked Ponzi is he smelled weed in the arena, as Ponzi continued to strafe the lower half of “Trailblazer.” Ponzi tried to get some shots in upstairs, but Holland was just to far away. Ponzi caught a leg kick at the end of the round and Holland drilled him with a one-legged back fist. Ponzi was in the middle of a kick and the shot dropped him hard to the canvas. Holland tried to swarm him at the end, but Ponzi was saved by the bell.

Holland came out for the second round pumping his jab and using that left hand once again. Inside leg kick from Holland as Ponzi just missed on a huge right cross. Ponzi with another low kick, determined to chop down the much taller man. Ponzi looking a but confused on how to attack upstairs, so he went back to the well downstairs. He did connect moments later, but Holland was unbothered. More left hands from Holland, as well leg kicks, with Ponzi catching another foot, but this time he let it go quickly. Solid jab from Holland is really keeping Ponzi at distance. Holland with a big right hand, which got Ponzi on his bicycle for a minute looking to get out of the danger zone. Ponzi tried to close the distance down the stretch, but Holland plugged his ear with a hard elbow.

Third and final round and it appeared that Ponzi might need a finish — Holland was being very patient and landing the more significant shots. Holland and his corner were all smiles, while Ponzi’s team reminded him that he’s does his best work late. He came out whipping a low kick, which Holland countered with a wild right hand. Another hard low kick from Ponzi, then another moments later that buckled Holland. It didn’t seem to matter, though — Holland continued in the same stance, firing that left had constantly. Ponzi fired off another and appeared to slip or something and Holland stopped mid-punch just to make sure he was okay. Ponzi continued to assault his lead leg in response, with Holland winging an even wider looping left hook. Holland launched another kick and Ponzi caught it again, but this time he could not escape that left hook. As we was trying to creat some space, Holland connect with a hard shot that face-planted the Argentinean. One follow up shot was all the referee needed to see to step in and stop the action late.

Final result: Holland def. Ponzinibbio in round three via knockout — HIGHLIGHTS!

