With UFC 287 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., April 8, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya, a co-headliner pitting Jorge Masvidal against fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, and the Octagon returns of highly-touted prospects Raul Rosas Jr. and Joe Pyfer, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at around 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.