 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Kevin Holland faceplants Santiago Ponzinibbio with late KO, calls out Masvidal | UFC 287

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Kevin Holland turned in an impressive performance last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., as “Trailblazer” stopped welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio with a third-round knockout (punch).

LIVE! Watch UFC 287 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., for the first time in almost 20 years on Sat., April 8, 2023, with a blockbuster Middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira attempt his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 287’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challengers collide when No. 5-seeded contender, Gilbert Burns, battles Jorge Masvidal (No. 11).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Holland was more patient than usual as he utilized a long jab to score points from range. Ponzinibbio was a worthy adversary and had his moments by getting inside and mixing it up, but Holland also possessed the speed advantage. It allowed the lengthy welterweight to lead the dance but limit the damage he absorbed.

In the third round, Holland was able to land a brutal left hook that sent Ponzinibbio crashing face first to the canvas. Holland followed up with a hard right hand as the referee eventually stepped in. Ponzinibbio tried to protest the stoppage, but the replay showed he was out cold.

Check out the finish below:

Holland, 30, was coming off back-to-back losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson so this was a much-needed win. “Trailblazer” has been mixing it up with Jorge Masvidal this week with two separate altercations, but he showed up when it mattered most. Holland ended up calling out “Gamebred” in his post-fight interview. Check it out below:

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 287 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania