Kevin Holland turned in an impressive performance last night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., as “Trailblazer” stopped welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio with a third-round knockout (punch).

Holland was more patient than usual as he utilized a long jab to score points from range. Ponzinibbio was a worthy adversary and had his moments by getting inside and mixing it up, but Holland also possessed the speed advantage. It allowed the lengthy welterweight to lead the dance but limit the damage he absorbed.

In the third round, Holland was able to land a brutal left hook that sent Ponzinibbio crashing face first to the canvas. Holland followed up with a hard right hand as the referee eventually stepped in. Ponzinibbio tried to protest the stoppage, but the replay showed he was out cold.

Check out the finish below:

KEVIN HOLLAND WITH THE ONE HITTER QUITTER #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/fxqJFNql8d — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 9, 2023

Holland, 30, was coming off back-to-back losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson so this was a much-needed win. “Trailblazer” has been mixing it up with Jorge Masvidal this week with two separate altercations, but he showed up when it mattered most. Holland ended up calling out “Gamebred” in his post-fight interview. Check it out below:

Calling his next shot!@Trailblaze2Top knows exactly who he wants after that #UFC287 performance pic.twitter.com/DVCNUC1TDW — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.