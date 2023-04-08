There is a lot of attention surrounding UFC 287 going down tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., that even former President of the United States, Donald Trump, crashed the party to show his support.

Trump, who has been busy running his campaign for presidency and fighting off legal troubles following a recent arrest, is good friends with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, as well as UFC 287 co-attraction, welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. The former POTUS has attended previous UFC events (he became the first President to sit cageside at UFC 244), but nobody knew he’d be showing up in Miami for “Gamebred’s” homecoming.

During the “Prelims” undercard, White took to social media to show that Trump had showed up. The two connected for a moment to promote a sold out UFC 287. It’s unknown how long Trump will stay inside the Miami-Dade Arena, but he should at least stick around to see Masvidal tango with Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Looks like Trump’s in the house for UFC 287 in Miami. pic.twitter.com/7zPXZQwkzb — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) April 9, 2023

After all, Masvidal is a huge supporter of Trump. “Gamebred” has advocated for the former President on more than one occasion, and even took time out of his busy fight week to get a look at Trump at Mar-a-Lago during a recent episode of UFC 287 “Embedded.” Check it out below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.