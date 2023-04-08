Joe Pyfer delivered in a big spot earlier tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., when “Bodybagz” stopped veteran middleweight Gerald Meerschaert with a first-round TKO (punches).

Meerschaert stood his ground on the feet in the early going, but “GM3” still needed to get this fight to the ground. Unfortunately for him, Pyfer didn’t give him a chance to grapple. “Bodybagz” ended up clipping Meerschaert with a left hook along the cage. Meerschaert collapsed to the canvas and Pyfer followed up with heavy ground-and-pound. The referee had no choice but to step in.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

JOE PYFER WITH THE VICIOUS FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT OVER GM3 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/eCCEz1LzIT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 9, 2023

Pyfer, 26, is now 2-0 inside of the Octagon after scoring a debut first-round knockout over Alen Amedovski last September. The Contender Series alum packs some serious power even a stacked middleweight division, but we’ll have to see if the rest of his game holds up against top 20 competition.

