Highlights! Steve Garcia crumbles Shayilan Nuerdanbieke with wicked liver punch KO | UFC 287

By Dan Hiergesell
Steve Garcia captured the biggest win of his professional career earlier tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., when “Mean Machine” stopped streaking featherweight Shayilan Nuerdanbieke with a vicious second-round knockout (body punch).

Garcia was in trouble early as Nuerdanbieke landed a powerful punch and knocked him to the canvas. Nuerdanbieke took control from there and mounted solid top time. Garcia proved he’s a true dog and survived everything Nuerdanbieke had to offer. When the action returned to the feet Garcia landed a barrage of strikes on a tired Nuerdanbieke.

In the second round, Garcia smelled blood in the water and let his punches and kicks go. Nuerdanbieke hung in the pocket and end up eating a kick right to the liver followed by a left hook to the same spot. He fell to the canvas in pain and the referee was forced to stop the action.

Garcia, 30, was coming off a knockout finish over Chase Hooper his last time out so this win grows his stock even more in a crowded 145-pound division. The Jackson-Wink MMA product is a well-rounded fighter and someone who can clearly put out some of the toughest dudes around when his power starts landing.

