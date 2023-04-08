A heavyweight clash between Karl Williams and Chase Sherman has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., April 8, 2023) UFC 287 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. The news was announced at the start of the “Prelims” broadcast.

Per UFC announcer, Jon Anik, there was a medical issue on the side of Sherman that prevented “Vanilla Gorilla” from making the walk tonight in Miami. As a result, UFC 287’s “Prelims” will be cut down to seven contests.

Williams, who made a successful UFC debut with a decision win over Lukasz Brzeski just one month ago, stepped up on short notice to fill in for an absent Chris Barnett. Unfortunately, it was Sherman who couldn’t show up on Saturday after coming down with a medical issue following Friday’s weigh ins. Sherman is just 1-5 in his last six trips to the Octagon so this is not a setback he needed.

The updated UFC 287 card is as follows:

UFC 287 PPV Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

UFC 287 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

115 lbs.: Luana Pinheiro vs. Michelle Waterson

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

115 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez

UFC 287 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET):

160 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.