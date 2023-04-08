Drake isn’t the only celebrity betting big on Israel Adesanya to win back his UFC middleweight title over Alex Pereira later tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Six-time NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, Brandon Marshall, is also jumping on the “Last Stylebender” bandwagon and throwing some cold hard cash on a UFC 287 victory. Unlike Drake’s massive bet that can net him close to $6 million in winnings Marshall is playing a little more conservative and betting $100,000 on Adesanya. Still, that’s a lofty bet considering Adesanya just lost to Pereira at UFC 281 last November.

Marshall was in attendance in Miami this week and actually met with Adesanya backstage at the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh ins. That’s when the former UFC middleweight champion told Marshall to put the $100K in cash he was holding in his hand on him to beat Pereira. It didn’t take much convinving.

Check it out below:

If we’re counting kickboxing then Adesanya is 0-3 against Pereira. “Poatan” delivered a spectacular fifth-round knockout in their first meeting inside of the Octagon and could very well deliver a similar result tonight at UFC 287. It will be up to Adesanya to find a way to win and make Marshall some quick cash.

