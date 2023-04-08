Undefeated Chechen sensation Khamzat Chimaev is plotting his return to the Octagon and that only means bad things for his sparring partners.

Chimaev, who is one of the fastest growing stars Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has to offer, has been sidelined since his lopsided submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022. The victory helped push Chimaev’s current UFC record to 6-0, but he drastically missed weight for the event and it has cast some doubt on whether or not “Borz” will fight at 170 pounds again.

Whether Chimaev competes at welterweight or middleweight next, the 28-year-old fighter is hitting the ground running. A recent sparring video has emerged showing Chimaev chopping it up with some schmo inside of the cage. The action was fairly friendly in the early going before Chimaev opened up and put a beating on his adversary. Luckily for Chimaev’s UFC running mate, Darren Till, this wasn’t him.

Check out the footage in the above video player.

While this was strictly a sparring session it should strike some fear into those thinking about fighting Chimaev. The undefeated contender is one of the scariest and mysterious fighters to come into UFC in quite some time and is only a win away from a potential title shot. If “Borz” remains dialed in and fixes the few bugs he has in his game there’s no telling how far he can take his UFC career.

What say you, Maniacs? How much to jump in the cage for this sparring session?

Let’s hear it!