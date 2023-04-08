It all goes down later tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., as Alex Pereira defends his UFC middleweight title in a rematch against former champion Israel Adesanya. The co-main event of the evening will feature a welterweight matchup between top contenders Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.
In addition to the two marquee matchups, UFC 287 will feature the PPV debut of bantamweight knockout artist Adrian Yanez, the second Octagon appearance for 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr., and a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio. Not to mention a “Prelims” affair involving middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis.
Take a look below at UFC 287’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
Michelle Waterson vs .Luana Pinheiro
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Online
- UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 287 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 287 there is a list of bars near you airing “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.
Loading comments...