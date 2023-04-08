It all goes down later tonight (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., as Alex Pereira defends his UFC middleweight title in a rematch against former champion Israel Adesanya. The co-main event of the evening will feature a welterweight matchup between top contenders Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

In addition to the two marquee matchups, UFC 287 will feature the PPV debut of bantamweight knockout artist Adrian Yanez, the second Octagon appearance for 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr., and a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio. Not to mention a “Prelims” affair involving middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis.

Take a look below at UFC 287’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson vs .Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

Online

UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 287 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 287 there is a list of bars near you airing "Pereira vs. Adesanya 2" right here.

