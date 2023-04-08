GSP vs. Floyd Mayweather? St-Pierre has received multiple offers to box Floyd Mayweather and he is interested IF there are certain rule modifications. Full interview: https://t.co/czceCqDFOd pic.twitter.com/cbhCsNvsb5

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

For as long as the checks keep clearing, the Floyd Mayweather Heist exhibition tour will continue. The premise is simple: Mayweather steps into the ring with big gloves on for a short sparring match against the biggest name who’ll take him up on his offer. Usually, it’s playful, but if his opponent tries to turn up the heat, Mayweather tends to oblige.

It would appear that Mayweather is in the market for another UFC legend as a future foe. Jose Aldo recently revealed himself to be in talks with Mayweather, but he’s not the only one. In the video above, former double champion Georges St. Pierre talks about his conversations with the Mayweather camp with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. St. Pierre is up for it, depending on a few conditions.

“The biggest name in boxing came up to me, to fight me in boxing,” St. Pierre explained. “I told him, ‘For me it’s a question of honor, it’s not of money. You cannot buy me.’”

He continued, “They asked me to box the biggest boxer of our time. I said to them, ‘It’s either you let me use my legs or the takedown!’ ... I’m like well it’s one or the other, I’m not going to fight the best boxer for money. For me, if they want to fight me, they have to accept my terms. There needs to be a fair compromise, 50-50 compromise.”

Several other potential options were brought up to St. Pierre, like alternating MMA and boxing rounds or boxing with MMA gloves on. “GSP” was up for the former but declined the latter, emphasizing that it has to be a fair trade.

In all likelihood, these conditions are a surefire dealbreaker for Mayweather, who’s looking for easy showcase. On the plus side, if by some miracle “Money” does agree to let St. Pierre kick him upside the head, at least Dana White will have a harder time pulling the plug on an exhibition match compared to St. Pierre’s would-be clash against Oscar De La Hoya.

Insomnia

Any guesses at potential buyers for Bellator MMA?

Per WON, discussing Bellator: "It’s been known that Paramount has been looking to sell for some time. There are talks in that direction that have seemingly gotten more serious" — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya reveals the reference by his dog collar shenanigans at media day. It wouldn’t have been the look I chose, but I greatly respect his commitment to odd and obscure references.

IYKYK. He got that Dawg in him!! https://t.co/0RJzS0skVT — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 7, 2023

The UFC video game makes Sergei Pavlovich look like a Ken doll.

I kind of think this might end up being a really fun fight? Maycee Barber hits hard enough to hurt Amanda Ribas, but Ribas can definitely win on the canvas too.

Premium “Poatan” moment.

The champ had good things to say about almost all of his peers #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/MtsPXzUrWx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 6, 2023

UFC is officially heading to Vancouver!

CANADA, WE’RE COMING HOME



We’re OFFICIALLY bringing #UFC289 to Vancouver on June 10th!



Tickets on sale April 21 - register your interest at https://t.co/wmVlbDgqXM pic.twitter.com/OWvu7i5rKD — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 7, 2023

Matt Brown is putting in the work with his stair sprints.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A lovely and classic combination:

Got DAMN. Zeta with the highlight reel left hook + high kick against Chalawan. What a KO.#ONEFridayFights12 pic.twitter.com/QG90OMlTcg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 7, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is straight up nasty in clinch exchanges.

Related Masvidal Courting Till For Gamebred Boxing

Tenshin Nasukawa is responsible for so many incredible knockouts and highlights.

kickboxing legend and all time great Tenshin Nasukawa will be making his long awaited professional boxing debut this weekend so here’s 3 minutes of him bodying people pic.twitter.com/wnkDmdKc00 — kai (@shatteredjaw) April 6, 2023

Random Land

Classic Hollywood history!

AL PACINO with a great story about his first time at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/d2WKXfe0xl — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 6, 2023

Midnight Music: Spiderland remains a must-listen piece of music.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.