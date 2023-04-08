 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video preview for UFC 287 co-main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Will the real welterweight contender please stand up?

Former 170-pound title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal will collide in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena, in Miami, Florida.

LIVE! Watch UFC 287 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., for the first time in almost 20 years on Sat., April 8, 2023, with a blockbuster Middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira attempt his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 287’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challengers collide when No. 5-seeded contender, Gilbert Burns, battles Jorge Masvidal (No. 11).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Burns (21-5) is looking to solidify his place in the Top 5 while building on his recent victory over welterweight veteran Neil Magny. As for Masvidal (35-16), the loser of three straight, he’s hoping a “Durinho” win can propel him back into the Top 10 of his division.

Nothing personal, according to the official preview.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania