Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video preview for UFC 287 co-main event

Will the real welterweight contender please stand up?

Former 170-pound title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal will collide in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena, in Miami, Florida.

Burns (21-5) is looking to solidify his place in the Top 5 while building on his recent victory over welterweight veteran Neil Magny. As for Masvidal (35-16), the loser of three straight, he’s hoping a “Durinho” win can propel him back into the Top 10 of his division.

Nothing personal, according to the official preview.

