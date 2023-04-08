Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 full fight video preview for UFC 287 main event

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants his revenge.

The means to that end is defeating longtime kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira and recapturing the 185-pound crown in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena, in Miami, Florida.

Adesanya (23-2) was bested by Pereira (7-1) on the kickboxing circuit — twice — before falling to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last November. “The Last Stylebender” fans were quick to denounce the stoppage and claimed referee incompetence helped “Poatan” capture the crown.

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.