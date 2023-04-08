 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 full fight video preview for UFC 287 main event

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants his revenge.

The means to that end is defeating longtime kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira and recapturing the 185-pound crown in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena, in Miami, Florida.

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., for the first time in almost 20 years on Sat., April 8, 2023, with a blockbuster Middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira attempt his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 287’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challengers collide when No. 5-seeded contender, Gilbert Burns, battles Jorge Masvidal (No. 11).

Adesanya (23-2) was bested by Pereira (7-1) on the kickboxing circuit — twice — before falling to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last November. “The Last Stylebender” fans were quick to denounce the stoppage and claimed referee incompetence helped “Poatan” capture the crown.

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

