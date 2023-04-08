UFC 287 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., TONIGHT (Sat., April 8, 2023) with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event rematch between newly-crowned Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, versus 185-pound combat sports rival — and former dominant division champion, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 285’s PPV co-main event, former 170-pound title challengers, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, will battle it out to become the “King of Miami” and inch closer to another crack at the top spot. We’ve got Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland and Raul Rosas Jr., among many others, back in action, too!

IT’S A MUST-WATCH CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH FOR THE AGES!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 287 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 287’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.