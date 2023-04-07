Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland reportedly found themselves in another altercation Friday morning in advance to UFC 287 this Saturday night (Sat., April 8, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this week, “Gamebred” and “Trailblazer” had to be separated during an altercation in a hotel lobby. The two fighters were screaming at one another as security and team members stepped in. Luckily, things didn’t escalate because Masvidal and Holland are two of the biggest names on Saturday’s card in Miami.

On Friday morning, Masvidal and Holland reportedly crossed paths again outside of the official weigh ins (results HERE). Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak, informed TMZ that Holland told Masvidal, “Sup, baby girl” — which apparently enraged “Gamebred.” Hodak also revealed those are the words that caused the two fighters to initially get into it earlier this week at the hotel.

Luckily, TMZ was able to obtain video footage from Friday morning that shows Masvidal being held back in rage. If it was indeed Holland who caused this scene again then he’s out of camera. Check it out below:

Jorge Masvidal apparently turned back into Street Jesus after weigh-inspic.twitter.com/03a8rxrj4Y — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 8, 2023

If you’re a Masvidal fan this is a little concerning considering “Gamebred” is entering one of the most important fights of his career. The veteran contender has lost his last three trips to the Octagon so a fourth this weekend against Gilbert Burns would be devastating. Not to mention Masvidal is fighting in front of his hometown of Miami for the first time in a very long time.

The pressure is on. We’ll see if these pre-fight distractions are in fact distractions when “Gamebred” takes centerstage on Saturday night.

