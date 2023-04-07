 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 staredown video from UFC 287 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
This story is about to end ... or set up the next middleweight chapter.

That all depends on who emerges victorious when Alex Pereira defends his middleweight championship against longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main event tomorrow night (Sat., April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh ins above.

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., for the first time in almost 20 years on Sat., April 8, 2023, with a blockbuster Middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira attempt his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 287’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challengers collide when No. 5-seeded contender, Gilbert Burns, battles Jorge Masvidal (No. 11).

For complete UFC 287 weigh ins results and video click here.

Adesanya (23-2) was bested by Pereira (7-1) on the kickboxing circuit — twice — before falling to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last November. “The Last Stylebender” fans were quick to denounce the stoppage and claimed referee incompetence helped “Poatan” capture the crown.

Below is the welterweight co-main event face off between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

