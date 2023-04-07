Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its long-awaited return to Canada this June, but it won’t go down from Calgary, Alberta.

Instead, the promotion will return to the Great White North and stage UFC 289 on June 10 from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will mark the first event for UFC north of the border in nearly four years. Oddly enough, Vancouver was the last stop in Canada for the promotion when Justin Gaethje headlined an event opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Sept. 2019.

Despite reports that the next event could take place in Calgary an announcement was made Friday afternoon that puts UFC 289 on target for Vancouver. UFC president Dana White broke the news via Instagram. Check it out below:

CANADA, WE'RE COMING HOME



We're OFFICIALLY bringing #UFC289 to Vancouver on June 10th!



Tickets on sale April 21

While the UFC 289 fight card remains a work in the progress the following bouts are expected to take place:

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

145 lbs.: Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Stick with Mania for more UFC 289 fight card news.