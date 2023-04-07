Week two of the 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) rolls on TONIGHT (Fri., April 7, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the Heavyweights and women’s Featherweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year.
In the main event, Kayla Harrison slayer (and 2022 women’s Lightweight champion), Larissa Pacheco, takes on former Bellator champion, Julia Budd, and in the co-main event, 2021 Heavyweight champion, Bruno Cappeloza, rematches Matheus Scheffel.
The “Prelims” undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)
Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa
“Prelims” Under Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene
Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro
Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock
Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi
