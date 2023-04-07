Week two of the 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) rolls on TONIGHT (Fri., April 7, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the Heavyweights and women’s Featherweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year.

In the main event, Kayla Harrison slayer (and 2022 women’s Lightweight champion), Larissa Pacheco, takes on former Bellator champion, Julia Budd, and in the co-main event, 2021 Heavyweight champion, Bruno Cappeloza, rematches Matheus Scheffel.

The “Prelims” undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa

“Prelims” Under Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene

Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

