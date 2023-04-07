UFC 287’s Jorge Masvidal just ‘reached out’ to Darren Till for next Gamebred Boxing fight card

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Former UFC welterweight turned-middleweight bruiser Darren Till recently parted ways with the promotion after a run of bad luck (and debilitating injuries). “The Gorilla” now plans to try his hand at the sport of boxing against an opponent to be named.

Gamebred Boxing promoter Jorge Masvidal is ready to talk turkey.

“We reached out to Darren, actually,” Masvidal told Michael Bisping. “I don’t know who his next immediate matchup is, but we would definitely love to book Darren in some boxing. I know he’s a hell of a competitor like myself from first-hand experience. I would love to one hundred percent get Darren to work with us in some way and capacity.”

Till was stopped by Masvidal when they went to war atop the UFC London card back in early 2019. That was the last time “The Gorilla” threw hands at welterweight but the change in scenery did little to improve his luck inside the Octagon.

The 30 year-old Till fled after losing three straight and five of his last six.

“Being a promoter, it’s hectic in itself, but I love it, man. It’s what I’m gonna do when I hang up the gloves,” Masvidal continued. “From top to bottom, I had something to do with every match up there, you know. Me and my team went out to strategically chose every match that we thought would get us the best in return.”

Masvidal recently tied a ribbon around his Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee, featuring Anthony Pettis in victory over Roy Jones Jr. (more on that here). “Gamebred” returns to the Octagon to battle Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this weekend in Miami.

Till has yet to comment on the offer from his former foe.