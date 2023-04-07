Live: Georges St-Pierre joins Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida for UFC 287 ‘Legends’ Q&A

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special “Middleweight Legends” fan Q&A with Georges St-Pierre, Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida, streaming today (Fri., April 7, 2023) LIVE in the embedded video above at 3 p.m. ET. Be sure to stick around immediately after the Q&A wraps for the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh ins, which stream in a separate thread RIGHT HERE at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC 287 will be headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between newly-crowned 185-pound titleholder Alex Pereira and former division kingpin Israel Adesanya. Elsewhere on the card, former 170-pound title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal hook ‘em up in the UFC 287 co-main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup click here.