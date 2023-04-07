 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Slumbering Khamzat awakens just in time for UFC 287, calls out EVERYBODY!

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 279: Chimaev v Holland Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been a relatively quiet few months for Khamzat Chimaev. Most of the recent headlines about “Borz” have been just that, about the Chechen talent rather than from him. For example, UFC President Dana White confirms he’s heading up to Middleweight, or Robert Whittaker explaining that he was never offered the fight against Chimaev. Chimaev hasn’t even tweeted since November of last year, which is quite the change of pace for a many who fought twice in a week and a half and promised to kill everybody.

Well, that “Borz” woke back up just in time for UFC 287, which prominently features the title fight in his new weight class between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Just a couple days before the event, Chimaev is back online and calling out several potential Middleweight foes and would-be Welterweight foils.

In short, Chimaev wants the smoke with Alex Pereira, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns (again), and Paulo Costa.

After all the callouts, he concluded, “See you in Abu Dhabi, with who I don’t care, I came here to kill everybody.”

Of those mentioned, Paulo Costa seems like the most likely candidate. The recently re-signed Brazilian has beef with Chimaev, as the two nearly came to blows at UFC PI last year. Plus, a victory over Costa would be the perfect way to introduce Chimaev to the title picture.

Insomnia

Are there some disagreements in the “Stylebender” camp ahead of UFC 287? There’s a rumor that Israel Adesanya and Eugene Baremen also disagree on Adesanya’s strategic approach as well.

Alex Pereira is confirmed to be a Pokemon master.

Something would appear to be wrong with the math in Markus Perez’s recent statements.

Too much hockey success could keep UFC out of Calgary this year.

Submissions to straight footlocks are very rare in MMA, but a well-applied ankle lock can do major damage!

Jorge Masvidal has given us plenty of classic moments over the years.

Dan Hooker shows off some new ink!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’ve been meaning to post this since it happened, but Team Alpha Male Japan’s Tatsuya Ando had a hugely exciting One Championship debut last week. Must watch!

Multiple time kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Jerome Banner chasing his foe down with big combos:

Ref cam violence!

Random Land

Hungarian Hairy Hog.

Midnight Music: Mom’s pick!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania