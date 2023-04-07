Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been a relatively quiet few months for Khamzat Chimaev. Most of the recent headlines about “Borz” have been just that, about the Chechen talent rather than from him. For example, UFC President Dana White confirms he’s heading up to Middleweight, or Robert Whittaker explaining that he was never offered the fight against Chimaev. Chimaev hasn’t even tweeted since November of last year, which is quite the change of pace for a many who fought twice in a week and a half and promised to kill everybody.

Well, that “Borz” woke back up just in time for UFC 287, which prominently features the title fight in his new weight class between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Just a couple days before the event, Chimaev is back online and calling out several potential Middleweight foes and would-be Welterweight foils.

In short, Chimaev wants the smoke with Alex Pereira, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns (again), and Paulo Costa.

what's wrong with you boy ? pic.twitter.com/qQGijJ09B0 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

wake up to reality boy ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CSmGBVkVmJ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

Don't be afraid boy, I promise I'll make it real fast, see you soon pic.twitter.com/DRwEalaoql — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 6, 2023

After all the callouts, he concluded, “See you in Abu Dhabi, with who I don’t care, I came here to kill everybody.”

Of those mentioned, Paulo Costa seems like the most likely candidate. The recently re-signed Brazilian has beef with Chimaev, as the two nearly came to blows at UFC PI last year. Plus, a victory over Costa would be the perfect way to introduce Chimaev to the title picture.

Are there some disagreements in the “Stylebender” camp ahead of UFC 287? There’s a rumor that Israel Adesanya and Eugene Baremen also disagree on Adesanya’s strategic approach as well.

Israel Adesanya finding out his head coach Eugene Bareman not agreeing with his quick turn around is yikes. This should have been discussed between them months ago, no? #UFC287@MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/P1MhbCR0Wu — FIGHT TALK ONLY (@FightTalkOnly) April 6, 2023

Alex Pereira is confirmed to be a Pokemon master.

Alex Pereira being gifted a Pikachu is the best thing to happen during a UFC fight week in awhile pic.twitter.com/aBQVmflyQF — Carter (@CarterBoxingMMA) April 6, 2023

Something would appear to be wrong with the math in Markus Perez’s recent statements.

Right but do you think he was given a 30,000 locker room bonus? pic.twitter.com/mSYkcD9rtl — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 6, 2023

Too much hockey success could keep UFC out of Calgary this year.

Developing: I'm told that the longer the Calgary Flames remain in playoff contention, the more uncertain it is that UFC 289 will be held there.



The backup plan is to hold it in a major city where the NHL team is eliminated from the playoffs like Vancouver or Montreal. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2023

Submissions to straight footlocks are very rare in MMA, but a well-applied ankle lock can do major damage!

If you’re sure leglocks don’t work then let her grab your ankle pic.twitter.com/buLKON038F — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) April 4, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has given us plenty of classic moments over the years.

Dan Hooker shows off some new ink!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’ve been meaning to post this since it happened, but Team Alpha Male Japan’s Tatsuya Ando had a hugely exciting One Championship debut last week. Must watch!

Multiple time kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Jerome Banner chasing his foe down with big combos:

Jerome Le Banner bringing the pain pic.twitter.com/pTIO0pPmp1 — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) April 6, 2023

Ref cam violence!

