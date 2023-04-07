Live: UFC 287 ceremonial weigh ins video results

With the UFC 287 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., April 8, 2023) “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Miami-Dade Arena for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 287 will be headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between newly-crowned 185-pound titleholder Alex Pereira and former division kingpin Israel Adesanya. Elsewhere on the card, former 170-pound title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal hook ‘em up in the UFC 287 co-main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

