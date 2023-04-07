Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. UFC 287 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Alex Pereira against longtime kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya, a five-round championship rematch that follows the welterweight co-headlining contest between longtime 170-pound contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 287 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Miami-Dade Arena at 4 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC 287 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 287 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

135 lbs.: Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez (137.5*) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)

UFC 287 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

115 lbs.: Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (116)

265 lbs.: Chase Sherman (249.5) vs. Karl Williams (241)

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

UFC 287 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5)

160 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5)

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

*Missed weight

