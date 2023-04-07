Yorgan De Castro wants to become a Professional Fighters League (PFL) lifer.

"The Mad Titan" makes his PFL debut TONIGHT (Fri., April 7, 2023) at PFL 2 against Danilo Marques in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the promotion’s latest season. He was initially scheduled to headline PFL 2 against 2022 Heavyweight champion, Ante Delija, but an injury to Delija scrapped that bout.

De Castro has been seeking a permanent home within a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion since being released from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021. He made a one-off return to CES against Danyelle Williams and then fought twice for Eagle FC, defeating former UFC Heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos (watch highlights).

Once Eagle FC stopped doing events in the United States, however, Castro was left without a job and somewhat in limbo.

“I was linked up with Eagle FC and was all about Eagle last year," De Castro told MMAmania.com recently. "We expected to fight in October against Rizvan Kuniev for the Heavyweight title, but I don't know what went on behind the scenes with Eagle. You know, I don't know what's going on in Russia and everything down there. So, they tried to hold on to me as long as they could. But then, in December last year, I got a call from PFL, and my manager told me they wanted me to be in the 2023 season."

It was the phone call that De Castro needed.

"I automatically jumped at the opportunity to fight in the PFL — I love PFL,” he added. “I love the odds of becoming a millionaire in eight months. It's tough competition, but I mean, I'm here to fight.”

With a new home in a major MMA promotion, "The Mad Titan" hopes to retire as a PFL fighter.

"I'm 36 years old,” he explained. “So, I have to look for what is best for me right now. I tell people all the time: your motivation will change as we go. So, for me right now, I fight for money.

"I'm a prizefighter,” De Castro continued. “PFL pays me really well. Right off the bat, the contract is great, and I also have a chance to make $ 1 million in eight months. It is a no-brainer, man. Where else can you go in a promotion to make that kind of money in eight months?

“I want to be honest,” he concluded. “I want to be a PFL for the rest of my career. PFL is great for me, and I'm beyond motivated to fight."

