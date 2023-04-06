Glover Teixeira equates Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya to Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

Glover Teixeira sees some historic rivalry comparisons for UFC 287’s big main event rematch this weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) in Miami, Florida.

UFC Middleweight gold is once again on the line when the new champion, Alex Pereira, attempts to make a successful first defense against the former titleholder, Israel Adesanya. The fight will be the fourth overall for the pair of sensational strikers, having fought twice before in kickboxing and once in mixed martial art (MMA). Pereira has won all three thus far.

Heading into the bout, the former UFC Light Heavyweight titlist, Teixeira, has helped prepare his student, Pereira, and feels the rivalry between the Middleweights is now on par with one of boxing’s most famous trilogies.

“They are a great match up like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier,” Teixeira told The Schmo. “They bring back the fight for the fans. Everybody wants to see it. I mean, it’s hard to say [if they’ll fight again]. I think if Alex wins again, that should be the last time. Done.”

Frazier became the first man to defeat the iconic Ali before he was bested in their final two bouts. Ali made the proper adaptations to take out his successor, going on to have one of the most legendary careers in sports history.

In Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, Teixeira expects it will be “The Last Stylebender” who will make the biggest changes in approach.

“Alex is gonna [fight] the same way except maybe more pressure and more attacks,” Teixeira said. “Because he already knows the right time to pressure. His pressure is impossible to stop. To be honest with you, the person who has to change something would be Adesanya, right? Adesanya is the guy that lost his last fight so he knows standing up with Alex is a tough decision. We think the change will be on his side, maybe trying to grapple a little more.”

