Dana White has a message for UFC purists panicking over ‘scripted’ WWE crossovers

UFC purists can breathe a sigh of relief.

There was panic at the proverbial disco when Endeavor Group, parent company of UFC, announced its acquisition of WWE earlier this week, which led to speculation that both organizations would be pushing crossover appearances to help highlight the sale.

Unlikely, according to UFC President Dana White.

“The difference between the UFC and the WWE is you look at the WWE and they have an entertainment value and they have these guys that are incredible athletes that go in there and do their thing,” White told Associated Press. “It’s well known that it’s scripted. When you look at the UFC, this is as real as it gets, that’s our tagline.”

WWE and UFC have swapped talent before. Brock Lesnar and CM Punk both had opportunities inside the Octagon (with contrasting results) while Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle each transitioned to pro wrestling after retiring from MMA.

Those appear to be the exception, not the rule.

“There won’t really be any type of crossover,” White continued. “Yeah, Brock Lesnar, who wanted to come over to the UFC and test himself became the heavyweight champion. He’s that good of an athlete. Then, you had Ronda Rousey who was a world champion here and then went over to WWE and tested herself there and became a world champion. That type of synergy will still exist.”

For much more on the WWE sale to Endeavor Group click here.